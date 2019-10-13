Buffalo Police honor Lieutenant Craig Lehner

BUFFALO, N.Y.– Captain Jeff Rinaldo and the Buffalo Police honored Lieutenant Craig Lehner on the second anniversary of his death Sunday.

Lieutenant Lehner died during a training exercise with the Buffalo Police Department’s Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team.

On October 13th, 2017 Lehner went missing in the Niagara River.

His body was found five days later.

Captain Rinaldo says that its important to remember not only Lehner, but all the officers who have died in the line of duty.



“Since 1865 51, Buffalo Police Officers have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the citizens of the city. We just ask that people keep them in mind their family in their thoughts and prayers today,” Rinaldo said.

The City of Buffalo renamed their k-9 training facility on Louisiana Street after Lehner last May.