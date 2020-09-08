Buffalo Police investigating 2 shot on city’s East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Police are investigating a shooting on the 100 block of Timon Street Monday.

Police say it happened around 4:20 p.m. Both people were transported to ECMC. Police have not released their names or condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Buffalo Police at (716) 847-2255.

