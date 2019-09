BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB))- Buffalo Police are asking for help after a deadly shooting on the city’s East Side.

Two men were shot on Koons Avenue and Sycamore Street just after 7:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

Both men were taken to Erie County Medical Center where the 36-year-old victim who was from Cheektowaga died at the hospital.



The 20-year-old Buffalo man was treated and released.Police have not released their names.

If you have any information you are asked to call Buffalo police at 716-847-2255.