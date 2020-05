BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting after a male arrived at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Cheektowaga just after 1:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to ECMC for treatment of apparent non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating whether the shooting occurred in the first block of Warring Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.