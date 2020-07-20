Buffalo Police investigating shooting after two men brought to ECMC with gunshot wound

(WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting after two men arrived at ECMC with gunshot wounds.

A 20-year-old Buffalo is listed in critical condition and a 21-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition. Both arrived at ECMC in civilian vehicles around 8:45 p.m.

Detectives are investigating whether the shooting happened in the 500 block of Moselle Street. They say the incident appears to have been targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.