Buffalo Police investigating shooting near Glenwood Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Buffalo Tuesday.

Police say it happened near Glenwood Avenue and Main Street around 3:30 p.m.

He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. Police have not released further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

LATEST: