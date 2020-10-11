Man seriously injured after shooting on Broadway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.
Police say the man was shot around 2 p.m. on the 1500 block of Broadway. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police at (716) 847-2255.
