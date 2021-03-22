Buffalo Police launch campaign urging drivers not to leave their keys in their cars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are launching a new campaign urging people not to leave their keys in their car.

Police say car thefts are the city’s highest crime statistic right now.

E-district Chief Carmen Menza says these crimes won’t happen if people keep their cars locked.

“We’re urging people- don’t leave the fobs in your cup holder, don’t leave your cars running, and this problem will take care of itself,” Menza said. “That’s why we’re out here pushing the campaign, and I think we can really make a difference if people use their heads and don’t leave their keys in the car and their cars running.”

As part of the campaign, Buffalo Police will partner with local businesses to post flyers about preventing car theft.