Buffalo Police locate missing three-year-old

UPDATE: Police say they have located the missing three-year-old.
ORIGINAL: Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing three-year-old girl from an address on Hampshire Street. They say it happened within the last hour.
Three-year-old Saudi Jumade was last seen wearing a light colored dress.
Anyone that may see her is asked to call 911.
