Buffalo Police locate missing three-year-old

UPDATE:  Police say they have located the missing three-year-old. 

ORIGINAL: Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing three-year-old girl from an address on Hampshire Street. They say it happened within the last hour. 

Three-year-old Saudi Jumade was last seen wearing a light colored dress.

Anyone that may see her is asked to call 911.  

