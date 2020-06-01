Buffalo Police looking for man who threw lit object into Buffalo City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Police are asking for the public’s help Sunday to find the man, who was seen throwing a burning box through a broken window at city hall.

The vow by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown came just about two hours after violent clashes with police and vandalism spiked on Niagara Square.

“We have you on camera, you idiot. We are going to find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. So get ready, because we’re coming,” Brown said.



News 4 photographer Dan Holland caught the shirtless man on camera walking toward a pile of burning debris.

He picks up what appears to be a burning box and walks toward a broken first-floor window. As the shot widens, the man is seen jumping from the window. He walks forward us, examining what no doubt are burns on his arms.



On Sunday afternoon, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn echoed the mayor’s comments, and his office’s commitment to hold this man accountable

“We are trying to ascertain who that individual is and once we do he will be arrested and prosecuted fully.This wasn’t about justice for george floyd. This was selfish, it was meanspirited and it was mindless.”

Anyone with information on this person’s identity is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

