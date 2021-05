BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are looking for the public’s help to find a missing 73-year-old man.

Todd Whitman is missing from an East Street address. It’s believed that he left on a black bike with orange decals.

He has a long white beard and ponytail and is known to frequent the West and East Sides of Buffalo, North Tonawanda, and Niagara Street.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.