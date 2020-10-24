Buffalo Police make arrest in Rohr Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police have arrested a man in connection with an overnight shooting Saturday.

30-year-old Jabreil Wyatt of Buffalo was arrested for the shooting of a 23-year-old woman just after 2:15 a.m. on the 100 block of Rohr Street. The shooting happened during an argument that may have involved other people.

Police say they recovered a gun at the scene and are investigating if Wyatt may have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the incident. Both Wyatt and the woman were transported to ECMC.

The woman has been treated and released. Wyatt is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847 -22555.

