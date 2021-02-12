Buffalo Police officers marry at Strong Memorial Hospital, just in time for Valentine’s Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, two police officers are officially man and wife after a spontaneous and unexpected wedding ceremony.

Buffalo Police Detective Jim Kaska and Police Captain Melinda Jones were planning to get married in mid-February. That all changed when Detective Kaska began experiencing heart troubles.

When he found out he needed a heart transplant, the ceremony was canceled, and Kaska checked in to Strong Memorial Hospital.

But that couldn’t stop true love.

The cardiac care team at Strong stepped in, and less than 24 hours later, Kaska’s hospital room was decorated for a wedding ceremony.

With snow falling outside, Kaska and Jones exchanged their vows, and became husband and wife.