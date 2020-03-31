1  of  4
Buffalo Police Officers test positive for COVID-19

(WIVB)-The Buffalo Police Department is feeling the impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Captain Jeff Rinaldo says 10 Buffalo Police Officers tested positive for the virus. In addition, 24 officers were put in quarantine based on contact with the officers who tested positive.

Captain Rinaldo says three of the officers who were quarantined have been cleared to come back to work. He says the department is taking several measures to keep officers safe.

The department is also seeing a drop in crime rates and arrests in Buffalo during the pandemic.
Rinaldo says on average, the department gets about 850 to one thousand calls a day. Now, they’re only getting about 500 calls a day.

