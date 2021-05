BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating after two people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday evening in the first block of Theodore Street.

Police say two males were struck by gunfire around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. One was declared deceased at the scene. The other was taken to ECMC and initially listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.