BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A person was taken to ECMC after being shot multiple times Monday night in the first block of C Street.

Buffalo Police say the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. Monday.

The male victim’s injuries “appear serious in nature”, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.