Buffalo Police say possible kidnapping was a hoax

UPDATE: Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says the possible kidnapping was a hoax.

The district confirmed all 120 students between pre-k, kindergarten, and first grade have been accounted for.

Rinaldo says the sixth-grade student said she made the story up.

After first telling school officials that a child was forcibly taken by a man before 3:00 p.m., the 11-year-old girl admitted at about 6:00 p.m. that it was not true.

Rinaldo says discipline will be left up to the school district, but Buffalo Police’s SVU unit will be working with family services to try and get to the bottom of why the 11-year-old would have made up such a detailed story.

ORIGINAL: Buffalo Police are investigating a possible kidnapping at Futures Preparatory Academy in the Fruit Belt neighborhood.

Police say it happened at 2:41 p.m. when a sixth grader from the school was assisting a substitute teacher walking a student, believed to be in kindergarten or pre-k to the bus stop.

The sixth grader says she was approached by a black male wearing an orange and white hoodie who said, “give me the child” and forcibly took the child and began to walk down Orange Street toward Virginia Street.

She then went back to the school to report what happened.

The child is believed to be a 5 or 6-year-old light skinned black male.

All parents that have children in the kindergarten and pre-k classes at the school are asked to call 816-3800 to confirm whether your child has returned home or not.

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of the child are asked to call 911.

Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says they’re still gathering information to ID the child. Officers are currently checking yards and surrounding areas.

Multiple agencies, including the Erie County Sheriff’s helicopter, are assisting at the scene.