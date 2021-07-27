Buffalo Police searching for missing child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– UPDATE: The child has been found.

ORIGINAL: The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing boy.

Police say the child was last seen Monday between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. in a silver SUV.

He is four feet eight inches with brown eyes and black hair in shoulder-length twists and was last seen wearing a red Spider-Man t-shirt, black shorts, and black Nike sneakers with yellow bottoms.

Police have not released the boy’s name or age at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.