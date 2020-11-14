Buffalo Presidential Center opens downtown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo is celebrating its history as it relates to past U.S. leaders.



The city officially unveiled the permanent home for the Buffalo Presidential Center Saturday. The exhibit will now be housed on the second floor of the Downtown Central Library.



It features a timeline of all presidential visits to the region and artifacts dating back to the 1840s.

The center is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and it’s free to visit.

