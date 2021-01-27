Buffalo Pride 2021 to be held virtually, cites ongoing pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Pride Week 2021 will be held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Evergreen Health the host of Buffalo Pride Week.

Evergreen said they came to the decision because of the uncertainty of the pandemic over the next several months. We’re also told the decision was made in accordance with current public health guidance.

Event organizers tell us they are working on “a series of events that are fun, engaging, and safe celebrations for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.”

According to officials, they are building an FAQ page on their website with information for those who want to participate in the virtual Buffalo Pride 2021.

