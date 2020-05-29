1  of  2
Buffalo Pride Week is being reimagined for 2020

City of Buffalo kicks off Pride Week with flag raising in Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s 2020 Pride Week won’t include a Pride Parade or Pride Festival due to COVID-19, but it will go on through a series of non-crowd based-programs.

Buffalo Pride Week is celebrated annually in June.

This year, Pride will be celebrated between Aug. 17 and 23.

“All affirming organizations, businesses and individuals can participate in the celebration of 2020 Buffalo Pride Week by sharing their safe and lawful Pride activities on BuffaloPrideWeek.com,” a press release from the Evergreen Health Foundation said Friday.

