Buffalo Public School District staff to report tomorrow, students to stay home following cybersecurity attack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Most of the Buffalo Public School District’s internet systems are back online Monday night following Friday’s cybersecurity attack.

According to a press release from the district, 54 out of 67 sites are now reporting no disruptions.

All Buffalo Public School District staff are expected to report to their respective sites tomorrow, and students will remain at home. Each school will send a message on Tuesday on when to log on for “office hours” to learn the new log-on process and participate in asynchronous learning.

There will be a full day of remote instruction on Wednesday.

The district is working with cybersecurity experts and law enforcement to investigate the criminal cybersecurity attack.