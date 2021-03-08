Buffalo Public Schools will allow two spectators per senior student-athlete for Senior Night games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some spectators will be allowed in the stands at Buffalo Public School’s Senior Night basketball game.

Senior Night events in the district begin Monday night (March 8).

Last week, parents in the district urged the school leaders to allow spectators in the stands.

Section VI allows two people per student athlete to attend a home game in-person currently.

Each senior student athlete will be allowed to invite two adult family members for the game.

Spectators must go through the schools’ COVID-19 screening process.

Here’s a schedule of Senior Night dates:

Boys Basketball Senior Night Info

Thurs. 3/11 – Middle Early College

Sat. 3/13 – East, MST

Mon. 3/15 – Olmsted

Tues. 3/16 – I-Prep, Performing Arts, Riverside, South Park

Thurs. 3/18 – City Honors, Bennett, Burgard, Emerson, LaFayette, McKinley

Fri. 3/19 – Hutch Tech



Girls Basketball Senior Night Info

Mon. 3/1 – Riverside (have to schedule on an away contest)

Mon. 3/8 – Emerson

Tues. 3/9 – Burgard

Wed. 3/10 – DaVinci, Olmsted

Mon. 3/15 – South Park

Tues. 3/16 – Middle Early College

Wed. 3/17 – City Honors, I-Prep, McKinley

Thurs. 3/18 – East, Hutch Tech, Performing Arts