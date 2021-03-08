Buffalo Public Schools will allow two spectators per senior student-athlete for Senior Night games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some spectators will be allowed in the stands at Buffalo Public School’s Senior Night basketball game.
Senior Night events in the district begin Monday night (March 8).
Last week, parents in the district urged the school leaders to allow spectators in the stands.
Section VI allows two people per student athlete to attend a home game in-person currently.
Each senior student athlete will be allowed to invite two adult family members for the game.
Spectators must go through the schools’ COVID-19 screening process.
Here’s a schedule of Senior Night dates:
Boys Basketball Senior Night Info
Thurs. 3/11 – Middle Early College
Sat. 3/13 – East, MST
Mon. 3/15 – Olmsted
Tues. 3/16 – I-Prep, Performing Arts, Riverside, South Park
Thurs. 3/18 – City Honors, Bennett, Burgard, Emerson, LaFayette, McKinley
Fri. 3/19 – Hutch Tech
Girls Basketball Senior Night Info
Mon. 3/1 – Riverside (have to schedule on an away contest)
Mon. 3/8 – Emerson
Tues. 3/9 – Burgard
Wed. 3/10 – DaVinci, Olmsted
Mon. 3/15 – South Park
Tues. 3/16 – Middle Early College
Wed. 3/17 – City Honors, I-Prep, McKinley
Thurs. 3/18 – East, Hutch Tech, Performing Arts