Buffalo refugees paused Sunday to remember a 12-year-old boy killed in a shooting earlier this year.

Badraldeen Mohamad Elwaseem was killed in April when he was hit by a stray bullet in his apartment on Williams Street in Buffalo.

Elwaseem was a refugee from Yemen.

Sunday he was honored with a plaque and tree at Lasalle Park on World Refugee Day.



Organizers say that this ceremony shows the support that this community offers to refugees.