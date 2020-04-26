Buffalo releases trail guide to avoid overcrowding in popular parks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A new trail guide is aimed at helping people spread out when they head to Buffalo parks for exercise during the coronavirus pandemic.



Mayor Byron Brown says some of the city’s most popular parks continue to be too crowded.

“We have witnessed large crowds gathering in some of our most popular parks as people go outside for exercise. This guide will help everyone find alternatives by highlighting the many different outdoor venues they can use to avoid those crowded areas while still enjoying all of the unique and engaging green spaces and parks Buffalo has to offer,” Brown said.

The new parks and trail guide offers 25 different walking, jogging, and cycling paths. The Olmsted Parks Conversancy and Tift Nature Preserve worked with the city to make the guide which will be available on the City’s website.

Those visiting parks are asked to adhere to these social distance practices:



Do not use parks or trails if you’re exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19

Follow the guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing before, during and after being outside

All parks are open for passive use only, from sunset to sunrise – no activities after dark

Follow social distancing guidelines – a minimum of six feet apart

Please step off the trail or path to ensure that that minimal 6 feet of distance when passing someone

If the parking area looks full, choose another location

Delaware Park’s Ring Road was already closed to cars to help reduce park density, and starting Monday morning, South Park’s Ring Road and a portion of Centennial Park will also be closed to traffic.