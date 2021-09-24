Buffalo Schools’ bus provider First Student has over 100 interviews for drivers scheduled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The superintendent of the Buffalo Public Schools is giving a positive update on the search for school bus drivers.

School districts all across the country have experienced a shortage of bus drivers, including Buffalo.

Dr. Kriner Cash says the district’s bus provider, First Student, has more than 100 interviews scheduled for Saturday.

Cash says the district is working with First Student to increase the signing bonus for new drivers to $5,000.