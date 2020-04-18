1  of  3
Buffalo singer Chuck Vicario dies from COVID-19

(WIVB)-The popular lead singer of Buffalo-based band Big Wheelie and the Hubcaps has died following a several-week battle with coronavirus.

Chuck Vicario, better known as Big Wheelie, performed 50’s rock and roll locally and around the world for more than 40 years.

Big Wheelie played his first major sold-out show at the AUD in 1972 and was inducted into the buffalo music hall of fame in 1985.

He survived a devastating motorcycle crash in 2012 on his way to the yearly M-&-T Plaza event series.
He made an on-stage comeback a few years later.

