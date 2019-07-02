Buffalo Skyway Corridor Competiton receives over 100 submissions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Part 1 of the Buffalo Skyway Corridor Competition received over 100 submissions from various areas of New York and across the country. Governor Cuomo’s office said some even came in from Canda, Italy, India, and China.

“A new vision for the Skyway corridor will be the latest step forward in the continued revitalization and resurgence of Buffalo, and we’re looking forward to reviewing the proposals that can make it a reality,” Governor Cuomo said.

Part 1 submissions will be evaluated for technical complexity and feasibility, with up to 20 designers from Part 1, will be invited to provide a Part 2 submission.

The governor’s office says Part 2 will open on Monday, July 15. Requirements for the Part 2 submission will include a full technical proposal and finished graphics, suitable for gallery presentation.

A jury of experts including, Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Howard Zemsky, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, and local and national experts in the fields of architecture, design, urban planning, and transportation will hear from finalists to select three prize winners.

Jury members will consider factors like the costs to fund and how well the plan could accommodate future daily traffic between downtown and the Southtowns, according to the governor’s office.

The winning design proposal will receive $100,000, second place $50,000, and third place $25,000.

Winners will be announced in September.