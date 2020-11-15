Buffalo small business owners encourage early holiday shopping to help with social distancing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Local businesses are gearing up for the holiday season, but fears of another shut down linger.

A few businesses on Elmwood say they’ve been encouraging people to start shopping early instead of waiting later in the holiday season. That way it’s easier for stores to spread customers out and keep people safe.



Therese Deutschlander who’s a part of the Elmwood Village Business Association and who owns her own shop, Thin Ice, says stores are preparing themselves in case another shut down does happen.

She says many shops are putting a bigger emphasis on their online sales. She also says they’re used to dealing with curbside pickup. The City of Buffalo is holding off on its winter parking regulations along bus routes, which she said will help.



“The more parking we can have on and around Elmwood, the more customers we can have in our store and because we have to do it on such a limited basis, some stores can only have five customers in at a time and they need to be able to park quickly, go in and come out so they next person can come in. So I think it’s really thoughtful and really appreciated.”



Small Susiness Saturday is in two weeks. The Elmwood Village Association says they’re still unsure how that will go with the social distancing.

