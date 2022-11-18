BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a major lake-effect snowstorm poised to drop upwards of three feet of snow in some areas of western New York, here are the latest snow totals from locations around the area, per the National Weather Service.
Latest Friday Snow Totals (past 24 hours)
Erie County
- Orchard Park – 18 inches as of 6:15 a.m.
- Hamburg – 16 inches as of 7 a.m.
- West Seneca – 15 inches as of 7 a.m.
- East Aurora – 14.5 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Angola – 14.2 inches as of 2 a.m.
- Depew – 13 inches as of 4:56 a.m.
- Cheektowaga – 12.5 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Airport – 12.5 inches as of 6:52 a.m.
- Boston – 12.2 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Elma – 12 inches as of 5:20 a.m
- Williamsville – 10.5 inches as of 6:25 a.m.
- Glenwood – 8 inches as of 7:35 a.m.
- Akron – 8 inches as of 7:52 a.m.
- Snyder – 7.5 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Buffalo – 7.5 inches as of 12:30 a.m.
- Kenmore – 5.4 inches as of 7:35 a.m.
- Tonawanda – 3.3 inches as of 5 a.m.
Niagara County
- Rapids – 3.5 inches as of 8 a.m.
- Lockport – 2.8 inches as of 7 a.m.
- North Tonawanda – 2.2 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Newfane – 1 inch as of 7 a.m.
- Niagara Falls – 1 inch as of 6:37 a.m.
Cattaraugus County
- Ischua – 7.3 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Cattaraugus – 4.5 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Little Valley – 3 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Allegany State Park – 1 inch as of 7 a.m.
Chautauqua County
- Gerry – 12 inches as of 7:30 a.m.
- Fredonia – 10.5 inches as of 6 a.m.
- Falconer – 9 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Mayville – 8.5 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Dunkirk – 5.9 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Jamestown – 2 inches as of 7 a.m.
Orleans County
- Lakeside – 0.6 inch as of 7 a.m.
Genesee County
- Le Roy – 6.0 inches as of 7 a.m.
Wyoming County
- Wyoming – 8.5 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Warsaw – 5.2 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Silver Springs – 2.1 inches as of 7 a.m.
Allegany County
- Rushford – 2 inches as of 6 a.m.
- Wellsville – 2 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Alfred – 0.2 inch as of 7 a.m.
This is a developing list, check back for updates as they become available.
CLOSINGS | See the full list of closings and delays here.
Latest Posts
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.