BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a major lake-effect snowstorm poised to drop upwards of three feet of snow in some areas of western New York, here are the latest snow totals from locations around the area, per the National Weather Service.

Latest Friday Snow Totals (past 24 hours)

Erie County

Orchard Park – 18 inches as of 6:15 a.m.

– 18 inches as of 6:15 a.m. Hamburg – 16 inches as of 7 a.m.

16 inches as of 7 a.m. West Seneca – 15 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 15 inches as of 7 a.m. East Aurora – 14.5 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 14.5 inches as of 7 a.m. Angola – 14.2 inches as of 2 a.m.

– 14.2 inches as of 2 a.m. Depew – 13 inches as of 4:56 a.m.

– 13 inches as of 4:56 a.m. Cheektowaga – 12.5 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 12.5 inches as of 7 a.m. Airport – 12.5 inches as of 6:52 a.m.

– 12.5 inches as of 6:52 a.m. Boston – 12.2 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 12.2 inches as of 7 a.m. Elma – 12 inches as of 5:20 a.m

– 12 inches as of 5:20 a.m Williamsville – 10.5 inches as of 6:25 a.m.

– 10.5 inches as of 6:25 a.m. Glenwood – 8 inches as of 7:35 a.m.

– 8 inches as of 7:35 a.m. Akron – 8 inches as of 7:52 a.m.

– 8 inches as of 7:52 a.m. Snyder – 7.5 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 7.5 inches as of 7 a.m. Buffalo – 7.5 inches as of 12:30 a.m.

– 7.5 inches as of 12:30 a.m. Kenmore – 5.4 inches as of 7:35 a.m.

– 5.4 inches as of 7:35 a.m. Tonawanda – 3.3 inches as of 5 a.m.

Niagara County

Rapids – 3.5 inches as of 8 a.m.

– 3.5 inches as of 8 a.m. Lockport – 2.8 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 2.8 inches as of 7 a.m. North Tonawanda – 2.2 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 2.2 inches as of 7 a.m. Newfane – 1 inch as of 7 a.m.

– 1 inch as of 7 a.m. Niagara Falls – 1 inch as of 6:37 a.m.

Cattaraugus County

Ischua – 7.3 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 7.3 inches as of 7 a.m. Cattaraugus – 4.5 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 4.5 inches as of 7 a.m. Little Valley – 3 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 3 inches as of 7 a.m. Allegany State Park – 1 inch as of 7 a.m.

Chautauqua County

Gerry – 12 inches as of 7:30 a.m.

– 12 inches as of 7:30 a.m. Fredonia – 10.5 inches as of 6 a.m.

– 10.5 inches as of 6 a.m. Falconer – 9 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 9 inches as of 7 a.m. Mayville – 8.5 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 8.5 inches as of 7 a.m. Dunkirk – 5.9 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 5.9 inches as of 7 a.m. Jamestown – 2 inches as of 7 a.m.

Orleans County

Lakeside – 0.6 inch as of 7 a.m.

Genesee County

Le Roy – 6.0 inches as of 7 a.m.

Wyoming County

Wyoming – 8.5 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 8.5 inches as of 7 a.m. Warsaw – 5.2 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 5.2 inches as of 7 a.m. Silver Springs – 2.1 inches as of 7 a.m.

Allegany County

Rushford – 2 inches as of 6 a.m.

– 2 inches as of 6 a.m. Wellsville – 2 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Alfred – 0.2 inch as of 7 a.m.

This is a developing list, check back for updates as they become available.

