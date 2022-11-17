BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a major winter storm on the horizon for Western New York, many schools and businesses are closing Friday, while events and games this weekend are being cancelled or rescheduled.

This page breaks down closings by category. To see our complete list of all closings, click or tap here.

Schools

Buffalo Public Schools were first to announce closings for Friday. Most school districts have followed suit — click or tap here for the full list.

Flights

Nearly every flight from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is canceled. See their full list here.

Businesses/Government Offices

The Erie County Clerk’s office is closed Friday. All auto bureaus are closed Friday and Saturday.

Erie County Courts will be conducting emergency operations virtually Friday. With the exception of criminal court arraignments and any emergency criminal matters, emergency matters will be handled virtually.

The Town of West Seneca Offices and Town of Cheektowaga Offices will be closed Friday among a number of other government and medical offices and businesses.

Many others are also closed — click or tap here for the full list.

Attending mass

The Buffalo Bishop gave a pass to those affected by the storm. “I dispense Catholics in those areas of the diocese affected by the snowstorm, travel advisories, and/or travel bans from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass,” he said.

Garbage pickup

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said there will be no garbage pickup Friday.

Cheektowaga said there will be no garbage pickup Friday.

Many other towns will also likely cancel; check with your local department.

Events

Thursday

Turnstile concert at Town Ballroom – Canceled

– Canceled Ancient Aliens Live at Shea’s – Canceled

– Canceled Habib Koite and Bamada at Kleinhans – Canceled

Friday

Buffalo Philharmonic performance with Yo-Yo Ma – Postponed to May 7, 2023

– Postponed to May 7, 2023 A Drag Queen Christmas at Shea’s – Canceled

– Canceled Ted Vigil: A Tribute to John Denver at the Riviera Theater – Postponed to Dec. 13

– Postponed to Dec. 13 Wannabe: A Spice Girls Tribute at Rec Room – Postponed

Saturday

Justice League of WNY’s Gotham Gala – Canceled

– Canceled Town of Niagara’s “Electric Light Parade” and “Noel at Niagara” holiday event – Canceled

Sports

Professional

Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns game – Moved to Ford Field in Detroit, 1 p.m. Sunday kickoff

– Moved to Ford Field in Detroit, 1 p.m. Sunday kickoff Buffalo Bandits Saturday open practice – Canceled

College

The Canisius men’s basketball game against Fredonia, which was originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., at the Koessler Athletic Center has been postponed, with a tentative make-up date set for Sunday, Nov. 20 .

game against Fredonia, which was originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., at the Koessler Athletic Center has been postponed, with a tentative make-up date set for Sunday, Nov. 20 The Canisius women’s basketball game against Binghamton, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. has also been postponed, with a tentative make-up date set for Sunday, Nov. 20.

game against Binghamton, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. has also been postponed, with a tentative make-up date set for Sunday, Nov. 20. Niagara hockey announced Thursday that Saturday’s home non-conference contest with St. Lawrence University has been postponed. The game has been rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at Dwyer Arena.

High School

New York State Far West Regional football games – Moved to Monday

Other

All rink events on Friday and Saturday at Harborcenter – Canceled

