Buffalo State College postpones May graduation

114 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in Erie County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
There are currently 348 active closings.

(WIVB)-Students at Buffalo State College will have to wait to walk across the stage for graduation.

The school announced Tuesday that its Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will be rescheduled to a later date that has yet to be determined.

“I wish I could provide you with a specific date and format now, but given the anticipated progression if the public health crisis we face, it would be premature to select a new date at this time,” said college president Katherine Conway- Turner.

