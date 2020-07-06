Live Now
Buffalo State College to restart classes in fall

Local News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo State students will begin classes this fall as the college’s plan to restart operations has been approved by the State University of New York Chancellor.

Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner announced on Twitter Monday that the plan was approved July 1 and will include a mix of in-person, hybrid, and online courses.

Conway-Turner says the plan remains subject to change based on guidance from the State of New York and the Governor’s Office.

You can visit Buffalo State’s coronavirus website for up-to-date information, and view the school’s re-start plan here.

