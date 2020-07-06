Buffalo State College to restart classes in fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo State students will begin classes this fall as the college’s plan to restart operations has been approved by the State University of New York Chancellor.

Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner announced on Twitter Monday that the plan was approved July 1 and will include a mix of in-person, hybrid, and online courses.

Fellow Bengals, I am pleased to announce that SUNY has approved @buffalostate‘s plan to re-start operations this fall with a mix of in-person, hybrid, and online courses. We are Ready to Roar again! https://t.co/2EyE4l9fmV pic.twitter.com/IgRdTcbk6o — Kate Conway-Turner (@BuffStatePrez) July 6, 2020

Conway-Turner says the plan remains subject to change based on guidance from the State of New York and the Governor’s Office.

You can visit Buffalo State’s coronavirus website for up-to-date information, and view the school’s re-start plan here.