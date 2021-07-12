Buffalo State helps restaurant industry with “RISE-Up Bootcamp”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the restaurant and tourism industry, but the Continuing Professional Studies program at Buffalo State College is looking to lend a helping hand.

Over the next 10 days, students will get the chance to develop their kitchen skills, cooking methods, healthy sanitation practices, and will get certified in kitchen safety with “RISE-Up Bootcamp”. However, students won’t just practice in a test kitchen, they will be working for real customers.

“They will be taking over our social club on campus, Campus House,” said Kristin Fields. “So they will be cooking, serving, and hosting on our own laboratory restaurant that we have here on campus.”

At the end of the 10-day course, restaurant owners will join the class for a job fair, where students can show off their newfound skills. Those involved with the program say their goal is to get every student employed.

