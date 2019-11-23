Buffalo State soccer players step down after filing complaints against coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo State is responding to reports that almost half of the women’s soccer team quit and are calling for the removal of the head coach.

The players signed a formal complaint against Nicholas Demarsh over his coaching style. In a statement released Saturday, the school called the claims disturbing.



The school says that they are taking the allegations seriously and that they are being thoroughly investigated. Timothy Gordon, vice president for student affairs sent the following statement to News 4.