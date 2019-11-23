Buffalo State soccer players step down after filing complaints against coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo State is responding to reports that almost half of the women’s soccer team quit and are calling for the removal of the head coach.
The players signed a formal complaint against Nicholas Demarsh over his coaching style. In a statement released Saturday, the school called the claims disturbing.
The school says that they are taking the allegations seriously and that they are being thoroughly investigated. Timothy Gordon, vice president for student affairs sent the following statement to News 4.
“Student-athlete welfare and academic success are the top priorities of our athletic department. The complaints shared by members of the women’s soccer program are most certainly disturbing and describe an environment that is not aligned with our institution’s values. We have heard these student-athletes and are taking their concerns seriously. We initiated a thorough investigation earlier this month and our review of the situation is ongoing. Because this is also a personnel matter, we are unable to comment further at this time.”