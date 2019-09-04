Buffalo State student reports being robbed at knifepoint

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A Buffalo State College student reported Tuesday that he was robbed at knifepoint around 6 p.m. Saturday Aug 31, according to a statement sent out to students by the college.

The student told University Police that while he was riding his bicycle on the bike path along Elmwood Avenue in front of Rockwell Hall, a white car with tinted windows pulled over beside him.

The suspect, a white male, got out of the car and flashed a fixed-blade knife before demanding his backpack, which the student gave him. The student said the suspect went back into his car and drove away from campus leaving him unharmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call University Police at 716-878-6333.