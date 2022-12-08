BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A SUNY Buffalo State police officer was recently awarded the 2022 Life Saving Award.

According to the university, Officer Amanda Mesi received the award after saving a man’s life in January.

Mesi, who was working the night shift, heard a countywide alert about a diabetic East Aurora man who was two hours late arriving home from work.

“What sparked my interest was the address of the bar or restaurant where he worked,” Mesi said. “It was right on Elmwood Avenue, close to campus. I figured he would get on the [New York State Route] 198 to go home.”

While circling the area, Mesi spotted a blue Toyota SUV that matched the description from the alert with the windows frosted over. Mesi was able to make out a person slumped over in the driver’s seat and pounded on the window until the door finally opened and a man stumbled out.

Mesi said the man wasn’t coherent and couldn’t answer any questions but managed to say “I’m going to die.”

According to the school, Mesi contacted emergency paramedics who discovered that the man’s blood sugar was dangerously low.

According to paramedics, if Mesi hadn’t found the man, he would’ve died within an hour due to the single-digit temperatures and his low blood sugar levels.

Mesi was one of 13 officers from six SUNY campuses to receive the award. The award was presented on Nov. 15.

Mesi started working in law enforcement in 2016 and joined the Buffalo State UPD in 2019.