Buffalo State’s Anne Frank Project reaching out to students in need

Members of Chartwell Food Service pose with their contributions to the food drive.

(WIVB) – Buffalo State’s Anne Frank Project is helping make sure that students in need have enough to eat.

AFP is leading a food drive for the college’s Milligan’s Food Pantry, which helps food-insecure students year-round, as well as working to raise emergency funds for students.

Drew Kahn, SUNY Distinguished Service Professor and founding director of AFP, said that many students have remained in the college residence halls, since the campus is their only home.

“Most of our students do not come from affluent families,” Kahn said. “The present crisis has hit our students’ financial lives hard- this has and will continue to impact our students’ ability to stay in college, pay for basic needs, and complete their degrees.”

The emergency fund page can be found here.

Kahn added that many students skip meals or go without food, which is why the food pantry is so important.

The Anne Frank Project staff is also helping teachers in K-12 schools with their remote lessons by sharing its story-based learning model with teachers.

For more information, click here.