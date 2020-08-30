Buffalo street sign dedicated to Dr. Rhonda Ricks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo is honoring the city’s first black female developer.



Leaders dedicated a street sign and mural on Forge Street as a tribute to doctor Rhonda Ricks’s legacy.

Officials knew her as a trailblazer who spent her life supporting women and creating affordable housing in buffalo. Doctor Ricks focused heavily on the east side, where she’s from.

“She would want you to know she could have been anywhere in the world literally but she was right here in Buffalo New York,” said her son Domonique Washington.

Due to the pandemic today’s event was invite only but also live-streamed online.