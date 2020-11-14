Buffalo suspending start of winter parking regulations on bus routes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Mayor Byron Brown announced Saturday that winter parking regulations on bus routes have been suspended until Monday, November 23 at 1:30 a.m. due to favorable weather.

Regulations were originally set to start November 15.

Side streets in the City of Buffalo with 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. alternate parking designations have also

been suspended until the 23.

“With more residents working from home, coupled with a relatively good weather pattern, we are holding off on putting winter parking regulations on bus routes in place for another week to accommodate schedules. However we’re asking people to take time to plan ahead so they aren’t caught off guard when the parking regulations do take effect,” Brown said.

