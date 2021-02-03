Buffalo Teachers Federation calls on BPS to report COVID-19 cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Teachers Federation is calling on the Buffalo Public Schools to provide a daily “COVID-19 incident report” to parents and staff.

“For too long the District and others have been saying that schools in surrounding districts are open for in-person instruction without incident, why not Buffalo? They are also saying the incidents of COVID-19 spread are low in Buffalo. Both statements are misleading and dangerous.” Philip Rumore, President, Buffalo Teachers Federation

Rumore says schools in surrounding suburban districts have better access to modern facilities, fewer issues with student transportation and better healthcare access, yet are still having issues with COVID-19 cases.

He says this is cause for alarm as Buffalo Public Schools students are sent back to the classroom who will have “few of the same conditions.”

“That just between January 19, 2021 and February 2, 2021 (two weeks) there have been 106 COVID-19 cases in three (3) of the twenty-seven (27) surrounding school districts that have gone unreported in the media and is generally not known, is cause for great concern,” said Rumore.

Rumore believes returning students to the classroom will risk their lives and others.

“Buffalo teachers very much want to be back with their students; however, we want to ensure that students, their parents, staff, themselves and community are safe,” Rumore said.

The BTF put forth the following calls to the Buffalo Public Schools:

-To end its refusal to allow an independent hygienist, that the BTF is willing to reimburse, to examine all Buffalo schools/sites to determine their safety.

-That until such examination/testing is done, in-person instruction and all staff attendance be suspended.

-To immediately institute a procedure to report all incidents of COVID-19 issues to all district parents and staff.

-To continually monitor the safety of its buildings.

-To, as has been requested for several months, answer, in writing, teacher concerns provided to the

District.

News 4 reached out to the Buffalo Public Schools for comment and received the following statement:

“The District will not comment on matters involving the pending litigation with the BTF until after the Judge renders his decision.” Buffalo Public Schools