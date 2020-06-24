Teen helps push resolution for Black Lives Matter designation in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Worldwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police have furthered a movement, “Black Lives Matter” which seems to be resonating especially with young people.

Mekhi Edwards is going to be a senior at Frederick Law Olmsted school. Makhi and his friends have been watching the turmoil, the clashes, the racism unfold and decided to do something.

Mekhi penned a two-page letter to the Common Council, asking that a city street be designated for Black Lives Matter, as they did in Washington, D-C.

“The street itself was just a stepping stone to future things to come. I think.the actual naming of the street is something that is going to really be like, we are here, we matter, we are always going to matter,” Edwards said.

Buffalo’s Common Council took up the resolution, submitted by Council President Darius Pridgen in their zoom meeting. To encourage Mekhi’s participation, he led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Council members are taking the resolution seriously.

” There are people all over this world–this is not just Buffalo,that are in the movement of saying, let’s change things for the better,” said Council Member Darius Pridgen.

“I hope young people who are paying attention and watching right now will use their voice and be able to articulate their viewpoint and even gather young people together to have them be a part of this because this is the time for them to be engaged,” said Councilman Rasheed Wyatt.

Mekhi’s resolution was read, discussed, and sent to committee. The measure does not call for renaming a street, but rather designate a street, or a portion of a street, to memorialize Black Lives Matter, and Mekhi was named Honorary Youth Chairman for the effort to find the street.

