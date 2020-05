CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The record high temperature for Buffalo on May 26 has been tied.

The original record of 88 degrees was set in 1944. That record was matched at 12:25 p.m.

News 4 will post an update if the record for the day is broken.

