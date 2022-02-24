BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ukrainian-Americans living in Buffalo are planning an emergency meeting this weekend to discuss the Russian invasion of their ancestors’ homeland.

The meeting will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center on Genesee Street in Buffalo. Yuri Hreshchyshyn, President of the Buffalo Chapter of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, says anybody interested in assisting the Ukrainian community is welcome to attend.

“There is no safe way out. This is now a war,” Hreshchyshyn said.

Hreshchyshyn says communities across Europe and the United States must prepare to welcome Ukrainian refugees.

“I’m not sure if we are prepared,” he added. “We’re going to have to get ready quickly.”

Dianna Derhak, who lived in Ukraine for 14 years, says at the moment, most people she knows are staying put in that country. But she anticipates as things escalate, people will run.

She is asking people to contact elected officials in support of “severe, crippling sanctions immediately”.

“Because Putin needs to have his hands tied in terms of his ability to act. There’s a lot we can do to prevent him from being able to move troops and keep his technology working,” Derhak said.

Mayor Byron Brown’s office announced the top of Buffalo City Hall will be lit blue and yellow Thursday night in support of the Ukrainian people. The Electric Tower will also be lit in those colors.