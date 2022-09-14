BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Urban League President & CEO Thomas Beauford Jr. will attend the United We Stand Summit at the White House hosted by President Biden on Thursday.

The summit will highlight the Biden Administration and nationwide communities’ responses to the dangers of hate-fueled violence on democracy and public safety.

Biden will deliver a keynote speech during the gathering. The White House said the gathering will include civil rights groups, faith leaders, business executives, law enforcement, gun violence preventative advocates, former members of violent hate groups, the victims of extremist violence and cultural figures.