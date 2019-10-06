Buffalo Veteran boxers Association honors six Buffalo boxers

(WIVB)– Boxing fans gathered in Buffalo Saturday night to induct six boxers into the Ring 44 Hall of Fame.



The 23rd annual induction dinner invited former boxing legends and current athletes to celebrate the sport. The boxers who attended say its important to honor the history of boxing in the Queen City.

“I got to travel the world in this great sport and to be represented in my hometown. My promise was to keep boxing in Buffalo and as much as I love the travelling and exploring, boxing and Buffalo have a rich history together and I wanted to apart of that,” said retired boxer Joe Mesi.



News 4’s Luke Moretti served as the master of ceremonies at the event.