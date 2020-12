BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The City of Buffalo is marking 37 years since an explosion leveled a warehouse and killed seven people.

A vigil was held at Grosvenor and North Division Street.

Every year on the anniversary of the explosion, loved ones gather at the scene to remember the victims.

The fire department rings out alarm 1-9-1 to honor the five firefighters of Ladder Five who died that night.

The tragedy still stands as the deadliest ever faced by the Buffalo Fire Department.