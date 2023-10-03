BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local woman has been accused of making threats against a south Buffalo school and school resource officers.

Buffalo police say that Monday afternoon, around 2 p.m., school resource officers were called Southside Elementary after a women was seen banging on the front doors in an attempt to get inside.

Police say that when officers made contact with the Buffalo woman, identified as Jessica Blackwood-Malkiewicz, 33, she allegedly threatened them and the school as a whole.

After leaving the Southside Parkway scene, she was found and apprehended by school resource officers on McKinley Parkway.

Blackwood-Malkiewicz was charged with making a threat of mass harm, a misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation.

Additionally, Buffalo police say a temporary extreme risk protection order was served to her.