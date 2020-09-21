Buffalo woman accused of vandalizing McKinley monument charged with criminal mischief

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo woman faces up to seven years in prison if convicted on all charges after being charged with vandalizing the McKinley monument in Niagara Square.

Sarah L. Harvey, 31, of Buffalo, is charged with second degree criminal mischief, one count of making graffiti, and one count of possession of graffiti instruments, as well as a violation for being in a city park after hours.

It’s alleged that Harvey intentionally damaged the McKinley Monument in Niagara Square by vandalizing it with red paint on Friday night.

She’s due back on Nov. 23 for a felony hearing and has been released on her own recognizance.