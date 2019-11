BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo woman is facing multiple charges after she was caught driving drunk with a three-year-old in her car.

Shawniece Pearson, 26, was stopped by State Police Friday around 8:50 p.m. on the I-190 for a traffic violation.

Pearson was charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child in the Vehicle and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.